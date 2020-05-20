-
As a successor to the Stylo 5, LG has launched its new budget-friendly Stylo 6 smartphone in the US.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a Full-HD+ notched display, a triple rear setup, and a built-in Stylus pen, which is a rather rare feature in this affordable segment.
However, there is no word on the arrival of the smartphone in India.
Design and display
LG Stylo 6 gets a familiar waterdrop notched screen
The LG Stylo 6 comes with a waterdrop notched design with slim bezels on all sides. The rear side gets a gradient design, a horizontally-stacked triple camera array, and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen and packs a dedicated Stylus Pen for taking notes, creating animated messages, and other productivity tasks.
Information
It comes with a 13MP triple rear camera
The LG Stylo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 13MP front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The LG Stylo 6 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB).
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Finally, what about the price?
LG Stylo 6 is available in a solo 3GB/64GB variant which costs $220 (approximately Rs. 16,600) in the US. However, as part of a launch offer, the handset is available with a discount of $40 via Boost Mobile.