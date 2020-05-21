HMD Global has started rolling-out Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The new firmware comes with a host of new features including a system-wide dark mode, smart reply, gesture navigation, focus mode, family link, and improved privacy controls. It also brings the April 2020 Android security patch to the handset. Here are more details.

Information How to download the update?

The Android 10 update is being rolled-out in a phased manner, and its size is around 1.32GB. To manually check for the update on your Nokia 5.1 Plus, go to Settings > System updates.

Design and display Nokia 5.1 Plus: At a glance

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a notched display with a plastic frame and a glass body. On the rear, the handset gets a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. Further, it has a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 at around 287ppi pixel density.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.1 Plus houses a dual rear-camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) camera. For video recording, both the cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with an octa-core processor