Nanotechnology start-up Log 9 Materials has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for advancing the work on its novel 'CoronaOven' disinfection chamber. The device removes dangerous viruses, including the one causing COVID-19, from the surface of objects, and now, with this tie-up, both the organizations are hoping to work towards its further development and optimization. Here are all the details.

Device First, what is CoronaOven, how it works?

Unveiled in April, the CoronaOven chamber scans the surface of objects with UV-C light (wavelength of 253.7 nm) and kills all dangerous viruses and pathogens proliferating on them, in just 10 minutes. It has a capacity of 20 liters and can disinfect the surface of products ranging from medical equipment like masks, PPEs to grocery items, food, bottles, utensils, and various other home appliances/accessories.

Work IISc will help with the advancement of CoronaOven project

To advance the work on CoronaOven, Log 9 has teamed up with researchers at the Indian Institute of Science. As part of this collaboration, the organizations "will be working together to carry out further research and optimization for the existing 'CoronaOven'-branded products and also launching a number of new variants for the same product." IISc has already verified CoronaOven's capabilities in several lab tests.

Target 10 new variants to be prepared by June 2020

With the help of engineers at IISc, Log 9 hopes to have at least 10 more variants of CoronaOven by June 2020. "The product has gained overwhelming response in domestic markets," said Log 9 CEO Akshay Singhal. "Now, following the collaboration with IISc, we are all set to roll-out several new product variants of CoronaOven customized as per market needs."

Quote Suryasarathi Bose, Associate Professor at IISc, on CoronaOven

"The disinfection chamber designed by Log 9 is highly effective, and the UV intensity/dosage used in this device has been certified and deemed appropriate by IISc. Given the current situation pertaining to COVID-19, such science-backed innovations have become the need of the hour."

Availability Work to make CoronaOven widely available going on