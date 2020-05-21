In a bid to give users more control over their conversations, Twitter has started rolling-out a feature to limit replies on tweets. The option, which is being tested with a limited number of users, will let you choose who can reply or comment on what you share on the popular micro-blogging service. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue Twitter has long been struggling with the mess of trolls

Since its inception, Twitter has enjoyed a certain level of openness in comparison to other social media platforms. People can clearly share their thoughts on Twitter and then have open conversations around the same. But, the thing is, these conversations often turn ugly, drawing trolls that can flood an otherwise innocuous thread with unwanted slurs and abuses.

Solution This is where new reply controls come in

To tackle this problem and help people keep their conversations meaningful, Twitter is bringing the option to limit tweet replies. The feature, first spotted earlier this year, lets you give reply permissions to Everyone, People You Follow, or Only People You Mention in a post. If you choose the latter two, the reply option will be greyed out for everyone outside the chosen category.

Twitter Post Here's how it will work

Testing, testing...



A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

Fact People will still be able to see tweets

While the new setting will limit replies, it will not hide the tweet in question from those not permitted to reply, like what we see on Facebook. They could still see the whole conversation, like it, retweet it, and see the fact that the original poster of the tweet has allowed reply permissions to a select group of people only.

Testing Testing with a small percentage of users

The option to limit replies is being tested with a limited group of people - a small percentage of Twitter's global user-base - on Android and iOS. However, there is no surety over the feature's widespread roll-out, as Twitter is still exploring how to give people more opportunities to weigh in conversations while ensuring more control at the same time.

Information Other Twitter features aimed at improving conversations