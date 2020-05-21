Ahead of its launch on May 26, Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 10X has been listed for pre-ordering on a Chinese e-retailer's website. As per the product page, it will come in Standard and 5G-ready Pioneer models. The images on the website and earlier leaks have also confirmed that the handset will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor and a quad rear camera setup.

Design and Display Redmi 10X: At a glance

The Redmi 10X is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The product website also highlights four color options: Silver, Gold, Purple, and Blue. Further, the handset is likely to come with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 10X will house a quad rear camera setup which is expected to include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP (f/2.4) lenses for depth and macro photography. Up front, the device will sport a 13MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 10X will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, the higher memory and storage capacity options will be offered on the 5G variant only. Moreover, both the models are likely to run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Information How much will it cost?