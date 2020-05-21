Motorola has launched its budget-friendly Moto G8 Power Lite in India today. The handset is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model and comes in two colors. As for the key highlights, it features a waterdrop notched screen, a triple camera setup on the rear side, mid-tier internals, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G8 Power Lite: At a glance

The Moto G8 Power Lite sports a bezel-less waterdrop notched display and a plastic body with splash resistant construction. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio with a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it can be purchased in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G8 Power Lite houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.0) primary camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, the device offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. For video recording, both the cameras are capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Motorola G8 Power Lite comes with a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). It runs on Android 9 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability