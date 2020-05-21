Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone in China. Dubbed as Honor X10, the handset comes with an all-screen design, a pop-up selfie snapper, triple rear cameras, and a 5G-ready Kirin 820 chipset. As for availability, it is currently up for pre-orders in China and is set to go on sale starting May 26.

Design and display Honor X10: At a glance

The Honor X10 features an edge-to-edge, notch-less screen with a motorized pop-up selfie camera and a triple-lens rectangular bump on the rear. The handset sports a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue color options.

Information Honor X10 comes with a 40MP triple rear camera

The Honor X10 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 40MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, the pop-up module houses a 16MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 is powered by an octa-core Kirin 820 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?