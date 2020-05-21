South Korean tech giant LG has launched the Q61 smartphone in its home country. The handset arrives as a rebranded version of the LG K61, which was unveiled globally in February this year. It offers a hole-punch display, military-grade durability, quad rear camera setup, and mid-tier internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display LG Q61: At a glance

The LG Q61 comes with a hole-punch design with noticeable bezels on all sides and offers MIL-STD 810G durability. On the rear, it gets a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 394ppi. It comes in two color options: Titanium and White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Q61 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter. Both the front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals LG Q61 offers a 4,000mAh battery

The LG Q61 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for charging.

