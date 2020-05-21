Samsung has announced a new Tactical Edition of its Galaxy S20 smartphone which has been tailor-made to suit the privacy needs of officials working for the defense department. The device presents customized software, which works in tandem with tactical equipment, in addition to DualDAR architecture, and double-layered encryption. It will be sold by authorized telecom operators in the US, in Q3 of 2020.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition: At a glance

The device has a slightly-curved screen with ultra-thin bezels. It is IP68 rated, and housed in a rugged casing. It has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. As a "tactical" device, it also gets a couple of exclusive hardware features including night-vision and body-wearing mode that lets you unlock the phone in landscape mode.

Cameras Can record 8K videos at 24fps

It sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and another 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. When it comes to video recording, the rear camera can record 8K videos at 24fps, while the front camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The S20 Tactical Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). It runs a modified version of Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, it supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Private SIM, CRBS radio, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?