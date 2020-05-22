-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its Find X2 Neo smartphone. The device arrives as a watered-down version of the flagship Find X2 with a punch-hole screen, quad rear camera, a multi-layered cooling system, and a 5G-ready mid-tier chipset.
At present, it is available in Germany, but is expected to arrive in other markets over the coming weeks.

Design and display

The OPPO Find X2 Neo sports an edge-to-edge curved screen with a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras

The quad rear camera setup on the Find X2 Neo comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and another 2MP depth sensor for bokeh mode. On the front, there is a single 32MP selfie snapper.
Further, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals

The OPPO Find X2 Neo is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.
The smartphone runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7, and packs a 4,025mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information

As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO Find X2 Neo costs €699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in Germany for the solo 12GB/256GB model. However, there are no details regarding the pricing and availability of the handset in other parts of the world.