ZTE has started taking pre-orders for the Transparent Edition of its Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone in China.
The device doesn't actually have a transparent back. Instead, a special sticker is attached on the inside of the protective glass which shows the position of the key components.
Other than that, it is the same as the standard Nubia Red Magic 5G.
Design and display
Nubia Red Magic 5G: At a glance
The Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition has an edge-to-edge screen with ultra-slim bezels on top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.
The device sports a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
It also houses pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons and a built-in cooling fan for better gaming performance.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The handset features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.
On the front, the device sports a single 8MP selfie snapper.
Moreover, the rear camera is capable of recording 8K videos at 15fps, while the selfie snapper supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
It runs Android 10-based Red Magic UI 3.0 and packs a solid 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.
Further, the handset comes with stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, NFC, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
What about the pricing?
ZTE's flagship Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition gaming smartphone is up for pre-ordering in China. It carries a price tag of CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 49,000) for the solo 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.