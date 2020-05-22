Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10A, has gone on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme's website. The handset comes with an HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. Notably, the device is already up for grabs through offline stores in select states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a plastic body and a waterdrop notched design. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. Further, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in So Blue and So White color options.

Information Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 12MP triple rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and sale offers