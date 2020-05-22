-
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10A, has gone on sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme's website.
The handset comes with an HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.
Notably, the device is already up for grabs through offline stores in select states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan.
-
Design and display
Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance
-
The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a plastic body and a waterdrop notched design. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
Further, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in So Blue and So White color options.
-
Information
Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 12MP triple rear camera
-
The Realme Narzo 10A is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme Narzo 10A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and sale offers
-
The Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,499 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. As for sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback on Flipkart through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit and SuperCash worth Rs. 500 on purchasing through the Realme website.