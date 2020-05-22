Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to expand its portfolio of budget smartphones in India with the launch of Y30, according to 91mobiles. The device was recently announced in Malaysia and is part of the company's Y series of smartphones. As for the key highlights, it offers a punch-hole design, quad rear camera setup, a solid 5,000mAh battery, and mid-range internals.

Design and display Vivo Y30: At a glance

The Vivo Y30 comes with an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in two color options: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 8MP selfie snapper. Both the front as well as the rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?