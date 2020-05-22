OPPO will launch a new Green Vegan Leather variant of the Find X2 Pro model in China next week. Reportedly, the high demand for artificial leather has prompted the company to introduce the new variant. It will have the same design and hardware as the regular Find X2 Pro but with a green vegan leather on the rear. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X2 Pro Green Vegan Leather: At a glance

The Green Vegan Leather variant of the OPPO Find X2 Pro will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie snapper. On the rear, the device will house a vertically-stacked triple rear camera setup. Further, it will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, it will bear a single 32MP selfie snapper. The rear camera will record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera will record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 Pro Green Vegan Leather variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and pack a 4,260mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The phone will offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?