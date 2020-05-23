MEIZU's newly-launched flagship smartphones, the MEIZU 17 and 17 Pro, are getting support for 120Hz refresh rate via a software update. At the time of launch, both the handsets offered 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, which remains unchanged even now. The latest firmware also introduces DC dimming options and camera improvements for recording HDR videos.

Information How to download the update?

The new firmware comes as an OTA update and is being pushed in a phased manner. Hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the update, users can visit the official Flyme website.

Design and display MEIZU 17 series: At a glance

The MEIZU 17 and 17 Pro feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a premium ceramic body (on the Pro version). On the rear, there is a horizontally-stacked quad-camera setup. Moreover, both the devices sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The MEIZU 17 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The MEIZU 17 gets a similar camera setup but with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, both the smartphones house a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood