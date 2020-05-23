As a special edition of the iQOO 3 flagship phone, Vivo has announced the iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition in China. The new model shares the specifications of the regular iQOO 3 5G but flaunts an Autobots logo and a "Monster Inside" text on the back. It also features Transformers-themed icons, wallpapers, and "interactive interfaces." Here's our roundup.

Design and Display iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition: At a glance

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition comes with a carbon fiber-like rear panel with rims of the rectangular, golden-colored camera module. The frame and volume keys also get golden accents while the power button is colored orange. Further, the phone sports a punch-hole design with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display that comes with an integrated fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Like the regular model, this edition also houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it sports a single 16MP (f/2.5) camera. Moreover, the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps, while the rear unit supports 4K recording at 30/60fps.

Internals Under the hood

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI out-of-the-box but offers special icons and wallpapers to complement the Transformers' themed exteriors. Under the hood, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W charging support.

Information The Transformers Limited Edition retails in a special box