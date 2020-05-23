Ahead of its launch in India, OPPO Find X2 was accidentally listed by Amazon. Interestingly, before the listing was removed, FoneArena spotted the alleged pricing of the handset in the source code of the webpage. According to the publication, the 12GB/256GB variant of Find X2 will be priced at Rs. 69,990. However, it's unclear if this is the final pricing or just a placeholder.

Design and display OPPO Find X2: At a glance

The OPPO Find X2 has an aluminum frame and a bezel-less, punch-hole design to accommodate the front camera. It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, and has Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 513ppi.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Find X2 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. In terms of video recording, the rear camera supports 4K recording at 30/60fps, while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage capacity. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?