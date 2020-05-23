Samsung's budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy A31, is expected to be launched in India in the first week of June, according to news agency IANS. Reportedly, it will be available across all major offline and online sales platforms. To recall, the handset had made its global debut in March. It comes with a punch-hole AMOLED display, mid-range internals, and a 48MP quad rear camera.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a waterdrop notched design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a rectangular camera bump packed with four lenses and an LED flash. Further, the handset sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information Samsung Galaxy A31 offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Further, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost in India?