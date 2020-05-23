Even as Google continues to work on an AirDrop-like file transfer system for Android, leading phone makers are moving ahead with their own plan of embracing a Peer-To-Peer Transmission standard. The work was started with Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo teaming up, and now, other popular OEMs are jumping on the same bandwagon. Here is more about it.

Alliance Companies joining cross-brand P2P transmission alliance

Announced in 2019, the transmission alliance strived to create a unified Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-based file transfer solution for phones from OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Now, following the three companies, OnePlus, Black Shark, Realme, and MEIZU have joined the group, confirming that their phones will also use the new technology. The announcement from the giants came through a coordinated series of posts on Weibo.

Features What makes the transfer standard unique?

The unified system, which started rolling out in February, will enable file transfers between the devices of all the aforementioned companies, without requiring any third-party app like SHAREit. It will support various file formats, starting from PDFs to entire folders, and reach as many as 400 million people in the coming months, serving as the companies' joint answer to the AirDrop system of Apple.

Speed It will be pretty fast, as well

Once enabled on the phones of all the partner brands, the P2P protocol will handle the file transfer needs of users with speeds of up to 20Mbps and minimal power consumption. The whole process will work without using the internet, as the tech uses the involved phones' Bluetooth for pairing and Wi-Fi P2P (Peer-to-Peer) connection for sending/receiving the data.

Google's solution Google is also working on a similar system