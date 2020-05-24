As a sequel to its popular Hot 8 smartphone, Infinix is all set to launch the Hot 9 series in India on May 29, a Flipkart teaser page has confirmed. The upcoming range will reportedly include Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro models, with the latter arriving as a more beefed up version of the Hot 9 that went official in Indonesia in March.

Design and display Infinix Hot 9 series: At a glance

Both the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro are likely to sport a punch-hole design with a plastic frame. On the rear, the handsets will house a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint authenticator. Further, both the phones are expected to bear a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen that will offer an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 9 duo will sport a quad rear camera setup, with the Pro version likely to offer a 48MP main sensor. In comparison, the regular Hot 9 that was launched in Indonesia comes with a 16MP primary camera, a couple of 2MP lenses, and a QVGA low-light sensor. On the front, both the handsets will reportedly house an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Hot 9 series is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The devices are expected to run Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, they may offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information How much will they cost?