The renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 have leaked online, giving us our first look of the upcoming flagship handset. According to the renders, it will be bigger in size than the Note 10 and will have a punch-hole design, a flat display, and an S20 Ultra-like camera hub on the rear. It will reportedly be launched via an online event in August.

First look Galaxy Note 20 will bear ultra-slim bezels

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with an edge-to-edge, non-curved screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the center for the front camera and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, the curved glass panel will house a multi-camera array within a rectangular bump. Moreover, the bottom edge will house a built-in S Pen - similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

Information Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.7-inch screen

The Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch screen. It should come with an IP68 dust/water rating, and a high-quality Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluidic animations and smooth scrolling.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Note 20 is likely to be powered by a 5G-ready Exynos 990 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The device should run Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with fast-charging support as well as wireless charging support.

Information When will Note 20 launch?