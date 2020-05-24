As more and more buyers gravitate towards powerful smartphones for gaming, entertainment, and other digital services, brands are also pushing the envelope by packing top-of-the-line hardware. Today, the market is flooded with premium smartphones that offer flagship-grade internals and high memory so that you don't have to make any compromises. Here, we list the best Android smartphones that offer 12GB of RAM.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, priced at Rs. 97,999, is a power-packed device with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). However, in some regions, you can even get a 16GB RAM model. Further, it comes with an Exynos 990 octa-core chipset, a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a 108MP quad rear camera

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) sensor, 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The top-end Galaxy Note 10+ also offers 12GB of RAM combined with up to 512GB of storage and a flagship Exynos 9825 chipset. It packs a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a built-in S Pen. Further, it features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader. The handset comes at a starting price of Rs. 84,200 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with quad camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a ToF depth sensor. On the front, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

The top-end OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. It also comes with stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port. Lastly, it is priced at Rs. 58,999.

Information OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with triple rear camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) sensor, 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor with dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera.

Phone #4 ASUS ROG Phone 2

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also has a huge 6,000mAh battery. The handset is a gaming-friendly device that comes with built-in cooling, a 120Hz 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Finally, it costs Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 2 gets a 48MP dual-lens rear camera