In the fourth phase of India's lockdown to contain COVID-19, a large number of people are going back to work, trying to get the economy restarted while protecting themselves. Many professionals are required to work from home, which has surged the demand for fast and stable Wi-Fi connectivity. Now, to help you ensure that, we have got some useful tips.

Tip #1 Get a high-speed broadband plan with sufficient data

Whether you are a new or existing Wi-Fi user, the very first thing you need to do is contact your ISP and get a high-speed plan with sufficient monthly data allotment. If you don't have the right broadband plan with at least 8-10Mbps speed (average), there is no way all those video conferences and TeamViewer sharings are going through.

Tip #2 Your router should have 2 or more antennas

After getting a new high-speed connection, make sure that the router being used has at least two antennas or purchase one that fits the description. This will result in faster internet speeds and a wider signal spectrum, giving a major boost to your Wi-Fi range and connectivity. More antennas will also improve the connection experience when multiple devices are using the Wi-Fi simultaneously.

Tip #3 Choose the right Wi-Fi frequency, channel

Also, while choosing the router, do not forget to ensure that it is a dual-band model capable of transmitting signals in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. This way, you could choose the 5GHz band, which offers 23 non-overlapping internet transmission channels that could minimize the number of users on your frequency and free up bandwidth for higher speeds.

Tip #4 Keep the antennas at correct angle

Wi-Fi signals spread in a direction perpendicular to antennas, which means you would have to angle one antenna vertically and the other horizontally to spread signals as broadly as possible in your house. The vertically-angled antenna allows signals to travel side to side through walls, while the horizontal one allows signals to travel upward and downward through the ceiling to other floors as well.

Tip #5 Finally, keep the router at a central, elevated position