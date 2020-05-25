A few days back, a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Apple analyst, suggested that the Cupertino giant is working on an improved 8th generation iPad. The device is likely to debut ahead of the next iPad Mini with some notable improvements over the current iteration in the market. Here is what it is expected to have on offer.

Design A tweaked, bezel-less design

The current iPad offers a 10.2-inch display. But, according to an investor note cited by Kuo, the successor to the device will have a 10.8-inch display. There are no additional details but it is widely rumored that Apple might achieve this by cutting down on those bezels. It will also give the tablet a more iPad Pro-like look at an entry-level price.

Performance Performance improvements are definitely on the cards

Whenever Apple refreshes its hardware, it makes it a point to deliver performance improvements with the latest chip and OS. The next iPad will be no different either, and is expected to get a major performance boost with the newer A12 chip, a leak by Twitter account L0vetodream suggests. This may even be topped with more RAM to make things smoother than ever.

Launch Launch and pricing strategy

Kuo suggests that the iPad will be debuting in the second half of this year, perhaps during the September iPhone event, and the pricing strategy will be the same one opted till now. This means the device might be priced on the lower side, presumably around the $330-mark of the current iPad model. We will know more once it shows up.

iPad Mini An new iPad Mini is also coming