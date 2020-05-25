-
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30i 5G smartphone in China. The handset arrives as a cheaper version of the Redmi K30 that went official last December.
The K30i 5G retains the design, display, and internals of the K30 while packing a slightly inferior rear camera as well as lesser memory and storage to achieve an affordable price-tag.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Redmi K30i 5G
The Redmi K30i features an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top right corner to accommodate a dual-lens, front-facing camera unit.
It comes with a 6.67-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Further, the handset houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Cameras

The Redmi K30i 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. The camera unit supports 4K video recording at 30fps.
On the front, the device offers a 20MP (f/2.2) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Internals

The Redmi K30i 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.
The device runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, A-GPS and a USB Type-C port.
Information

The Redmi K30i 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,300) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. It is reportedly up for pre-orders on JD.com and is set to go on sale from June 2.