As an addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Huawei has launched the Enjoy Z 5G in China. The handset comes with a 90Hz display, a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup. It comes at a starting price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and is already on sale in the Chinese market. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Enjoy Z 5G: At a glance

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G sports a waterdrop-style notch design with noticeable bezels on all sides. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Pink color variants. The Enjoy Z 5G sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G houses a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. For clicking selfies, the device offers a single 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. Further, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps while the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. For connectivity, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type C port.

Information How much will it cost?