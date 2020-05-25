-
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A31 smartphone, which made its global debut earlier in March, is set to go official in India on June 4.
The handset comes as a sequel to the Galaxy A30 with a waterdrop notched design, quad rear camera, mid-tier internals, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Last week, news agency IANS had claimed that Galaxy A31 will be priced around Rs. 23,000.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance
The Galaxy A31 comes with a waterdrop notched screen with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a plastic body that houses a quad-camera module on the rear. It also has an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Further, the device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-U display that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 411ppi.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy A31 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
On the front, the smartphone houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
For video recording, both the front and rear cameras support 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A31 comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The device runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much will it cost?
According to an IANS report, the Galaxy A31 will be priced at around Rs. 23,000. However, official details regarding the handset's price and availability will be announced on June 4.