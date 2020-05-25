Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A31 smartphone, which made its global debut earlier in March, is set to go official in India on June 4. The handset comes as a sequel to the Galaxy A30 with a waterdrop notched design, quad rear camera, mid-tier internals, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Last week, news agency IANS had claimed that Galaxy A31 will be priced around Rs. 23,000.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A31: At a glance

The Galaxy A31 comes with a waterdrop notched screen with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a plastic body that houses a quad-camera module on the rear. It also has an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Further, the device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-U display that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 411ppi.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A31 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. For video recording, both the front and rear cameras support 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A31 comes with a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The device runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?