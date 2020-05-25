Motorola's newly-launched Edge+ flagship smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India today (midnight) via Flipkart, and through offline stores from tomorrow. The handset comes with a 90Hz curved OLED display, a 108MP quad rear camera, and top-of-the-line internals including a Snapdragon 865 processor. To recall, the phone was launched in the country on May 19.

Design and display Motorola Edge+: At a glance

The Motorola Edge+ features a punch-hole design with curved edges and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, it has a vertically stacked quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) "Endless Edge" display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it is available in two color options: Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, there is a single 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera supports 6K videos at 30fps, while the front camera record can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 5G processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired, 18W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Moreover, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?