Ahead of its launch in Europe on May 26, the design and key specifications of the X3 SuperZoom have been confirmed by Realme Europe. The company has shared a few teaser posters of the handset, revealing that it would come with a punch-hole design, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a quad rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design housing two sensors, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel will pack a quad rear camera setup. The device is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate, as per one of the official teasers.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is expected to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the dual-lens unit is likely to include a 32MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, presumably coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. Under the hood, it will run Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Further, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G support, GPS, and a Type-C port.

