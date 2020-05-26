-
Ahead of its launch in Europe on May 26, the design and key specifications of the X3 SuperZoom have been confirmed by Realme Europe.
The company has shared a few teaser posters of the handset, revealing that it would come with a punch-hole design, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and a quad rear camera setup.
Here's our roundup.
-
Twitter Post
A look at one of the teasers
-
-
Design and display
Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance
-
The Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design housing two sensors, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel will pack a quad rear camera setup.
The device is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen, which will support a 120Hz refresh rate, as per one of the official teasers.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The smartphone is expected to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.
On the front, the dual-lens unit is likely to include a 32MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, presumably coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory.
Under the hood, it will run Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Further, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G support, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Though Realme has released images and specifications of the upcoming X3 SuperZoom smartphone, the company is yet to officially announce the pricing and availability details of the device. We expect to know all the other important details at the launch event on May 26 (today).