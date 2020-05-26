Xiaomi's budget-range handset, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on sale today in India at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com. It will be delivered to the customers all across the country, except those in the containment areas. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a punch-hole design, a versatile rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 720G processor.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design, a narrow bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the glass panel houses a quad-camera setup. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30/120fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?