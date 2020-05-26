Just days after we got our first look at the Note 20, new renders of the Note 20+ have been leaked by OnLeaks and Pigtou. As per the images, the flagship model will sport a punch-hole design with curved edges and a multi-camera setup on the rear. Separately, a new report has tipped the key hardware and cameras details of the handset.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20+: At a glance

As per the renders, the Note 20+ will feature a punch-hole design with a premium glass-metal construction, slightly curved screen edges, and built-in S Pen on the bottom edge. On the rear, the handset will pack three large cameras, paired with, what seems like, a ToF sensor. Further, the handset is expected to feature a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per a report, the rear camera unit on the Note 20+ will include a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the handset is expected to offer a single 40MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

Depending on the region, the Note 20+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, likely to be combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will also house a 4,370mAh battery, according to a 3C certification listing (via @IceUniverse). Further, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC.

Information Samsung will also introduce a standard Note 20