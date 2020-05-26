-
Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched a new mid-range 5G handset in its home country. Dubbed as Y70s, it arrives as the first handset to run on the Exynos 880 chipset.
The handset offers an in-trend punch-hole design, a triple camera setup on the rear, and mid-tier internals.
In China, the Y70s comes at a starting price of CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,000).
Design and display
Vivo Y70s: At a glance
The Vivo Y70s comes with a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel on the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a triple rear camera setup on the rear.
It houses a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.
Further, the handset comes in three color options: black, blue, and white.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Y70s has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash.
On the front, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
For video recording, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports 1080p recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The handset is powered by an Exynos 880 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Information
What about the price?
The Vivo Y70s comes at a starting price of CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The device is up for pre-ordering and will go on sale in China from June 1. However, there is no word on its global release till now.