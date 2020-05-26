After a round of leaks and teasers, Realme has finally launched the X3 SuperZoom in Europe. Priced at €500 (roughly Rs. 41,500), the handset is currently up for pre-ordering and will go on sale starting June 2. As for the highlights, it offers a quad-camera setup with a 5X periscope zoom lens, a 120Hz display, dual-lens selfie shooter, and a Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Design and Display Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

The X3 SuperZoom features a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped punch-hole design to house a dual-lens front camera unit. On the side, there is a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X3 SuperZoom houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope camera with 5X optical zoom, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera supports 1080p recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?