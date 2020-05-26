Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone called Realme 6s in Europe. It is basically a cheaper version of the Realme 6 that was launched in April. The key highlights of the handset are its 90Hz display, a 48MP quad rear camera, and mid-tier internals including a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 6s: At a glance

The Realme 6s sports a punch-hole design with a splash-resistant plastic body and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there is a vertically stacked quad-camera setup. It has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is currently available in Eclipse Black color, but a Lunar White variant will be launched later.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6s houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6s draws power from an octa-core Helio G90T chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?