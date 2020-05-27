-
Samsung has started rolling out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its Galaxy A50 smartphone.
The new firmware brings all the goodies of the latest OS like dark mode, improved animations, updated user interface, and March 2020 security patch.
The device had received a similar update in March but it was rolled back after users complained about bugs.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The OTA update, sized around 1.7GB, brings the firmware version to A505FDDU4BTC8. You can check for it manually by heading to Settings > Software Update. Notably, users who updated their device in March, would receive a 150MB update with bug fixes.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy A50: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy A50 features an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the plastic panel houses a triple camera setup along with an LED flash.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
It also houses an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric data authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 25MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling.
Both the rear as well as the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Furthermore, it comes with support for the latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.