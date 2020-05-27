Samsung has started rolling out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its Galaxy A50 smartphone. The new firmware brings all the goodies of the latest OS like dark mode, improved animations, updated user interface, and March 2020 security patch. The device had received a similar update in March but it was rolled back after users complained about bugs.

The OTA update, sized around 1.7GB, brings the firmware version to A505FDDU4BTC8. You can check for it manually by heading to Settings > Software Update. Notably, users who updated their device in March, would receive a 150MB update with bug fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the plastic panel houses a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also houses an under-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric data authentication.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a single 25MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling. Both the rear as well as the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

