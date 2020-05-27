Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi 10X series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes a couple of 5G-ready handsets called the 10X 5G and 10X Pro 5G, and a 10X 4G model, which is basically a rebranded Redmi Note 9. Both the 5G devices come with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset, AMOLED screens, and a multi-camera setup on the rear.

Phone #1 Redmi 10X 5G: Price starts at CNY 1,599 (Rs. 16,900)

The 10X 5G comes with a waterdrop-style notch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 octa-core chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, the device packs a 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Information Redmi 10X 5G comes with a triple rear camera

The 10X 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.3) camera.

Phone #2 Redmi 10X Pro 5G: Starts at CNY 2,299 (Rs. 24,300)

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G gets the same design, display, and internals as the 10X but with superior camera optics and support for faster 33W charging technology. So, the handset offers a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Information Redmi 10X Pro 5G gets a quad rear camera setup

The 10X Pro 5G sports a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP camera.

Phone #3 Redmi 10X 4G: Priced at CNY 999 (Rs. 10,500)

The Redmi 10X 4G sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with a punch-hole design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Lastly, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Information Redmi 10X 4G offers a quad camera setup