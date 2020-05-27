Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G Pro, in Germany. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Moto G Stylus that went official in February. Its key highlights include an in-trend punch-hole design, a built-in stylus, a triple-lens rear camera, and mid-tier internals. In Germany, the Moto G Pro will become available in early-June.

Design and display Moto G Pro: At a glance

The Moto G Pro has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole setup for the front camera. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked triple camera module and a fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) LCD display and packs a stylus that helps you edit photos, take notes, sketch pictures, mark screenshots, and even copy and paste text.

Information Moto G Pro offers a 48MP triple rear camera

The Moto G Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). It runs on Android 10 as part of Google's Android One program and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging support. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?