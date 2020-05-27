Samsung has launched the 8GB RAM variant of its Galaxy A51 handset in India. In terms of design, camera, and key specifications, it is the same as the existing 6GB variant that went official in the country in January. To recall, the Galaxy A51 has an Infinity-O AMOLED display, a quad rear camera, and an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display How the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a punch-hole screen with a noticeable bezel at the bottom, and has a plastic body. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. It comes in several color options including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White.

Information Samsung Galaxy A51 offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

