As the latest addition to its range of laptops, Xiaomi has launched three new RedmiBook models in China.
The RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 feature a MacBook Air-like design with slim bezels and a lightweight body.
Moreover, all the three models come with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and are set to go sale from June 1.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
RedmiBook 13, 14, 16: At a glance
All three RedmiBooks offer up to 90% screen-to-body ratio, thanks to slim bezels on all sides. These devices are also fairly lightweight and thin, measuring up to 1.8kg.
They pack Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) displays with a 60Hz refresh rate and offer a display size corresponding to their names. Further, the laptops also house a chiclet-style keyboard and 2W speakers with DTS sound processing.
Internals
Under the hood
The new RedmiBooks are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U processors, paired with an integrated AMD Radeon chipset, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage.
They are powered by 40Wh/46Wh batteries and come with two Type-C ports, a Type-A port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Information
RedmiBook 13, 14, 16 run on Windows 10 Home
All three RedmiBooks come with Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition and Office Student edition. Moreover, these devices also feature AIoT-based smart interconnected applications that allow the laptop to interact with Xiaomi's as well as Redmi's smartphones, smartwatches, smart bands, and other devices.
Pricing
What about the pricing?
According to Gizchina, all three models carry a starting price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,135) and go up to CNY 4,999 (Rs. 53,000) for the top-spec 13-inch model with AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU/16GB of RAM/1TB of SSD.
As for the availability, the RedmiBooks are up for pre-sale in China till May 31 and will start retailing from June 1.