OnePlus has started rolling out the stable Android 10 update for its OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones, according to a user post in the OnePlus forums. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. To recall, both the devices were launched in 2017 and ran Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Here are more details.

Information How to download the update?

The update has a file size of around 1.9GB and arrives via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System Updates >Download and click on Install if it has arrived for your handset. As per the changelog, the new update gets all the goodies of Android 10 including a redesigned UI, full-screen gestures, and other OxygenOS 10 add-ons.

Design and display OnePlus 5 series: At a glance

The OnePlus 5 series comes with an aluminum body and a traditional rectangular display with thick bezels. For biometric authentication, the OnePlus 5 has a fingerprint reader on the front side while the 5T offers a rear-mounted one. Moreover, the OnePlus 5 sports a Full-HD 5.5-inch AMOLED screen while the 5T variant gets a larger 6.01-inch display with a slightly higher resolution.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 5 series sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and another 20MP (f/1.7) camera. On the front, both the handsets house a single 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling. The rear camera on both the devices can record 4K videos at 30fps while the front camera is capable of recording 1080p videos.

Internals Under the hood