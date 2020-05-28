Finally, Microsoft has released the May 2020 Update of Windows 10. The release - officially dubbed version 2004 - comes with a bunch of changes, including faster graphic performance, Windows Search improvements, cloud reset option, and a completely new avatar of Cortana digital assistant. Let's take a look at all the incoming improvements and how to install it.

Change #1 Windows Search will now show more information

To improve the experience of searching on Windows 10, Microsoft has added four quick search options on the Search bar - weather, top news, today in history, and new movies. The Search Home also offers spelling correction and shows close matches for what you typed and its algorithms have been tweaked to stop content indexing if disk usage is over 80%.

Change #2 DirectX 12 Ultimate for smoother gaming

The update offers DirectX 12 Ultimate, which offers "the next generation of GPU geometry processing" for smoother graphics and increased detail while playing games. There is also the addition of texture streaming and texture space shading for improved 4k gaming and a revamped Windows game bar that now shows an FPS counter and achievement overlay to the players.

Change #3 Reset PC from the cloud

Windows 10 now has the long-awaited 'cloud download' option. The feature lets you reset your PC and install the OS directly from the server of Microsoft. It will save you from the trouble of looking for a Windows 10 USB key, especially in cases when the PC has crashed and the OS has to be re-installed.

Change #4 An improved Cortana experience

Microsoft has given Cortana a completely new 'chat-based' look to shift its focus to personal productivity. You can now interact with the assistant to use Microsoft 365 apps or perform basic tasks like checking your schedule, adding tasks, setting reminders, or adjusting PC settings. Notably, Cortana can also be undocked from the taskbar and moved/resized (like other apps) according to your needs.

Change #5 Much-needed accessibility improvements

To make Windows 10 more accessible, Microsoft has added new capabilities into Magnifier reading, Narrator, and eye control. The magnifier now keeps text cursor at the center of the screen for easy typing, Narrator starts reading a mail as soon as it is opened in the Mail app or Outlook, while eye control has gotten better with the ability to let users perform drag-and-drop.

Information Finally, the minor changes here and there

Apart from this, the latest release also offers small but handy tweaks like quicker Bluetooth pairing via notifications, more Kaomoji with Windows key + Period key, improved Sandbox support, Virtual Desktop renaming, useful updates to Notepad, and more international language support.

Roll-out So, how to download the update?