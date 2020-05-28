Vivo is gearing up to launch its new X50 and X50 Pro smartphones in China on June 1. Now, just days ahead of the official announcement, key specifications of the X50 duo have surfaced. The details come in the form of a listing on JD.com, leaked specifications on Geekbench, and hands-on images shared by a Chinese tipster. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X50, X50 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaked images, both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole setup for the front camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, both the devices will house a quad camera setup. Further, the X50 is tipped to sport a 90Hz 6.56-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, while the Pro model will feature a 6.7-inch screen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the leaks, the quad-camera arrangement on the X50 will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected. Meanwhile, the camera setup on the Pro model is not known as of now. However, it will get a built-in gimbal module for steady video recording.

Internals Under the hood

The X50 duo is rumored to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the X50 will pack a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support while the Pro version is likely to offer a 5,000mAh battery.

