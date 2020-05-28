For years, we have been hearing cases of scammers and fraudsters tricking internet users into giving their money or personal details away. They can attack anyone, anytime, and have become even more sophisticated in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Now, to help you and your family dodge these con-artists, Google is offering a new tool called Scam Spotter. Here is all about it.

Platform What is Scam Spotter?

Developed in partnership with the Cybercrime Support Network, Scam Spotter is Google's website for educating people about various scams and helping them avoid them. It lists three 'golden' rules - Slow it down, Spot Check, Stop! Don't send - that, Google says, can help you identify and dodge most scams, including those creating a sense of urgency, offering incentives, or promising COVID-19 Stimulus checks.

Test Plus, it tests your ability to dodge scams

Along with the information about scams, Scam Spotter also offers a quiz section that lets you check your ability to distinguish between a scammer and a legitimate individual. It puts you through a series of scam scenarios and lets you judge for yourself whether it is safe or not. Finally, the score is shown to reflect how aware you are at spotting scams.

Risk $2 billion in scam losses projected for 2020

The tool from Google comes as part of an effort to thwart scammers' attempt to dupe unsuspecting people in the name of lottery wins, COVID-19 vaccines, government benefits, among other things. According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than $40 million has been stolen due to COVID-19 scams and the figure across the board could go past the $2 billion mark by 2020-end.

Request Youngsters urged to share Scam Spotter with seniors