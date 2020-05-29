OnePlus has postponed the sale of its flagship models, the OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro, in India due to a temporary halt in production. Notably, the duo was set to go on sale from May 29 via Amazon and the company's e-store. Those who have pre-ordered the handsets would be able to purchase them as soon as the stocks become available.

Information The company will host a special sale for OnePlus 8

OnePlus has said that it will host a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 model at 12 pm on May 29. However, those willing to buy the Pro model will have to wait for a while.

Design and display OnePlus 8 series: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 series sports a punch-hole design with curved edges and a premium glass-metal body. However, only the Pro model offers IP68 water resistance. The OnePlus 8 houses a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 8 Pro packs a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the handsets also have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, both the handsets sport a 16MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless charging support. The duo also houses stereo speakers and all the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?