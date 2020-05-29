-
OnePlus has postponed the sale of its flagship models, the OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro, in India due to a temporary halt in production. Notably, the duo was set to go on sale from May 29 via Amazon and the company's e-store.
Those who have pre-ordered the handsets would be able to purchase them as soon as the stocks become available.
-
Information
The company will host a special sale for OnePlus 8
-
OnePlus has said that it will host a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 model at 12 pm on May 29. However, those willing to buy the Pro model will have to wait for a while.
-
Design and display
OnePlus 8 series: At a glance
-
The OnePlus 8 series sports a punch-hole design with curved edges and a premium glass-metal body. However, only the Pro model offers IP68 water resistance.
The OnePlus 8 houses a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 8 Pro packs a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Both the handsets also have an under-display fingerprint sensor.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro camera.
On the front, both the handsets sport a 16MP snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OnePlus 8 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The OnePlus 8 gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless charging support.
The duo also houses stereo speakers and all the latest connectivity options.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The OnePlus 8 carries a price-tag of Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions cost Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the 8 Pro costs Rs. 54,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 59,999 for the top-spec 12GB/256GB variant.