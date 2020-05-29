A few hours ago, Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update with a revamped Cortana experience and several new features. The changes were welcomed by users around the world. But, now, they are flagging issues with the update. The Redmond giant has so far warned about at least 10 separate bugs in the OS, affecting its various segments and capabilities. Here's all about them.

Issue #1 Bluetooth connectivity problems

The May 2020 Update promised rapid Bluetooth pairing through the notification shade. But, on some machines, Realtek Bluetooth drivers are not compatible with the updated OS and are keeping users from pairing more than one device at a time. Microsoft says it is working on solving the problem and has blocked the update for devices with the incompatible drivers for the time being.

Issue #2, #3 Audio driver issues

Microsoft has acknowledged compatibility issues with certain versions of Synaptics' "Conexant ISST Audio" and "Conexant HDAudio" drivers. This, the company says, could prevent the update from installing altogether or cause a Blue Screen of Death during or after the installation process, resulting in data loss. Notably, updating the drivers to the latest version could help with partly mitigating the issues.

Issue #4, #5 Variable refresh rate, Thunderbolt dock glitches

Next, the company has warned that the update may not enable a variable refresh rate for games if you have a monitor with VRR plugged into an Intel integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) display adapter. It has also acknowledged a case where devices with a Thunderbolt dock run into a Blue Screen of Death error while plugging or unplugging the dock.

Issue #6, #7 Random shutdown/restart, mouse input problems

In case your PC carries a network adapter that supports "Always On, Always Connected" capability, the latest update could result in unexpected shutdowns and restarts from time to time. Additionally, it could also block mouse input/support for certain apps and games using "GameInput Redistributable". Now, this could be a major problem for people using their PCs for heavy gaming.

Issue #8, #9 Broken apps, older NVIDIA driver compatibility

Microsoft also says that the update can break the function of certain apps and drivers and keep them from starting by detecting some incompatible system files aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys. And, if the PC is using certain NVIDIA GPU drivers (version 358.00 or older), it can also cause a Blue Screen of Death or system failures.

Information Finally, the possibility of typing issues

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the Input Method Editor for individual text entry fields and increase typing efficiency. This update could break the link between ImeMode property and IMEs creating input glitches on certain apps.

Recommendation Recommendation: Do not force install the update