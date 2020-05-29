-
Infinix has launched its latest affordable smartphones, the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro, in India.
Both the handsets carry the same design and specifications while offering a slightly different quad-camera setup on the rear.
The Infinix Hot 9 models come at a starting price of Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale next month via Flipkart.
Here are more details.
Design and display
The Infinix Hot 9 as well as Hot 9 Pro sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic frame. On the rear, they house a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.
The handsets come with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.5% screen-to-body-ratio
Further, they are offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colors.
Cameras
On the back, the Pro model has a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an additional low light sensor with a quad-LED flash.
Meanwhile, the standard Hot 9 gets the same setup as the Pro version except for a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a triple LED flash.
On the front, both offer an 8MP selfie camera.
Internals
The Infinix Hot 9 duo is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The phones run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, they provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Pricing
The Infinix Hot 9 and 9 Pro cost Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499 for the solo 4GB/64GB model, respectively. Both the handsets will be available via Flipkart.
The Hot 9 Pro will go on sale on June 5 at 12 pm while the Hot 9 will become available for purchase starting June 8 at 12 pm.