Infinix has launched its latest affordable smartphones, the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro, in India. Both the handsets carry the same design and specifications while offering a slightly different quad-camera setup on the rear. The Infinix Hot 9 models come at a starting price of Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale next month via Flipkart. Here are more details.

Design and display Infinix Hot 9 series: At a glance

The Infinix Hot 9 as well as Hot 9 Pro sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic frame. On the rear, they house a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The handsets come with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.5% screen-to-body-ratio Further, they are offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

On the back, the Pro model has a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an additional low light sensor with a quad-LED flash. Meanwhile, the standard Hot 9 gets the same setup as the Pro version except for a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a triple LED flash. On the front, both offer an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 9 duo is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The phones run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, they provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pricing What about the pricing?