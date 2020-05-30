iQOO's recently-launched flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3, is available at a massive discount for ICICI Bank customers. As part of a limited-period offer, which will remain live till June 15, ICICI Bank credit card customers will get a discount of Rs. 3,000 on all variants. Hence, those availing the offer will have to pay Rs. 31,990 instead of Rs. 34,990 for the base model.

Design and display iQOO 3: At a glance

The iQOO 3 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup stacked vertically within a rectangular frame. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO 3 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it gets a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI 1.0 and packs a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It also supports all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?