Xiaomi's premium mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is all set to go on sale once again in India. The handset will become available for purchase on June 3 at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a punch-hole design, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display All about the specifications of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass splash-proof body with an edge-to-edge punch-hole screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of around 395ppi. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information The handset features a 64MP quad rear camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?