OPPO is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, in China on June 5. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared several teasers, revealing the design and key features of the handsets. Both the models will come with a Snapdragon 765G processor, curved-edge displays, triple rear cameras, and 5G support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno 4 series: At a glance

As per teaser images, both the OPPO Reno 4 and 4 Pro model will sport a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The Pro model is tipped to feature a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the vanilla variant will bear a similar display but with a smaller 6.43-inch footprint and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno 4 Pro will have a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and another 12MP ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, the regular Reno 4 will get a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the Pro variant will get a dual-lens 32MP+2MP setup, while the vanilla model will get a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Both the OPPO Reno 4 and 4 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. The handsets will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack 4,000mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support. For connectivity, the devices will get support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?