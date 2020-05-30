-
OPPO is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro, in China on June 5.
In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared several teasers, revealing the design and key features of the handsets.
Both the models will come with a Snapdragon 765G processor, curved-edge displays, triple rear cameras, and 5G support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO Reno 4 series: At a glance
As per teaser images, both the OPPO Reno 4 and 4 Pro model will sport a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Pro model is tipped to feature a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the vanilla variant will bear a similar display but with a smaller 6.43-inch footprint and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Reno 4 Pro will have a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and another 12MP ultra-wide camera.
Meanwhile, the regular Reno 4 will get a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera.
On the front, the Pro variant will get a dual-lens 32MP+2MP setup, while the vanilla model will get a single 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
Both the OPPO Reno 4 and 4 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handsets will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack 4,000mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support.
For connectivity, the devices will get support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro will be announced at the launch event in China on June 5. However, looking at the specifications, the line-up could carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 26,500).