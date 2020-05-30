Samsung's upcoming affordable phones, the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, will be launched in India at 12pm on June 2, according to a now-removed Flipkart teaser page. The Galaxy M11, unveiled in March, comes as an upgrade to the M10s while the M01 seems to be the latest entry-level handset in the country from the South Korean tech giant.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M11: The jack of all trades

The Samsung Galaxy M11 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. It has a 6.4-inch TFT display with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. Moreover, it runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information The Galaxy M11 has a 13MP triple rear camera

The M11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M01: The affordable handset

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is likely to bear a waterdrop notched design and pack a 5.7-inch TFT display with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution. It may miss out on a physical fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to draw power from Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information The M01 is expected to offer a dual rear-camera setup

The Galaxy M01 is expected to come with a dual rear-camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. On the front, a single 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter is likely to be present.

Pricing What about the pricing?